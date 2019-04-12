If you're part of a Ripon group or charity, you'll want to know about this

Charities and community groups in Ripon could benefit from grants of up £1,000 through Ripon City Council's small grants scheme.

The council has £20,000 of funding to allocate in the 2019/20 financial year, and councillors want to support as many different activities in the city as possible - so individual grants will not exceed £1,000. The deadline for applications to be submitted is May 13.

Funding criteria specified by Ripon City Council

Who is this scheme for?

• The scheme will take applications from any Ripon organisation which has charitable status or which runs as a not-for-profit, community organisation where membership is open (i.e. no discrimination on the grounds of gender, race, religion or sexuality).

• Funding applications must clearly be of benefit to the people of Ripon as the council’s small grants scheme has been funded by an increase in the precept (money collected through the Council Tax levied on Ripon residents). If the applicant is not a wholly Ripon based organisation it may be necessary to ring fence any grant from the council towards a Ripon based event, project or activity.

• The council wants to support as many different activities in the city as possible, so previous funding is not an indicator that an application in the 2019/20 year will be successful. Similarly, an award in 2019/20 should not be taken as an indicator of funding in future financial years.

• You can still apply to the scheme if your organisation has previously received funding from Ripon City Council.

• The Council will not consider applications for commercial organisations or from individuals.

• Any project that only benefits people or causes outside of the city will not be considered.

• The council does not provide grants to political groups or projects of a directly political nature.

• No grant will be given retrospectively, so you can’t apply if your project has already started.

• The council will not make grants to organisations seeking to fulfil a statutory obligation or service.

How will the council decide who funding is awarded to?

The council wants to ensure that the funding it has is awarded fairly and is used to best effect in Ripon. All valid applications will be considered by the Finance and General Purposes Committee. Payments will be made by mid to late June 2019.

How do I apply?

Click here to download an application form, or call Ripon City Council clerk Paula Benson on 01765 604097 or e-mail admin@riponcity.gov.uk to find out more.