Hundreds of poppies strung up on Harrogate's streets showing where fallen soldiers lived

Some 780 knitted poppies have been attached to the street lights of addresses in Harrogate where men and women, lost in the First World War, had once lived.

The poppies and attached tags serve as a striking reminder of how many families in the Harrogate area were affected, and how many sacrifices were made.

The project, by ‘Harrogate Remembers’ group, was started by Caroline Wise, who wanted to adorn the lamposts in Bilton with poppies, where she lives.

But as she began her research into the names and addresses of the deceased, the project grew.

She said: “I initially thought that I would start by tracing the addresses of the families of the men and women on the Harrogate War memorial, with the aim of finding the ones from Bilton where I am based, but it soon became apparent that there were names that were not on the memorial, and that I might as well record the addresses for the whole of Harrogate and Starbeck and Pannal, whilst I was about it.”

Poppies will be appearing on 227 streets in town, including The Avenue, in Starbeck, where one household, the Bowser family, had 10 sons who went off to war.

The project has found addresses for 780 names, or the address for their next of kin.

Caroline explained: “For some people there will be two entries if they had parents and a spouse living in the area in 1918.

“If the family appears to have been living elsewhere then they will not have a label.”