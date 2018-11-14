Huge crowds turn out in Wetherby Armistice centenary tribute

Crowds lined the streets of Wetherby to pay their respects to the fallen of World War One on the centenary of Armistice Day last Sunday.

A parade of councillors, veterans, Air Cadets, Brownies and Scouts were among a parade that left the Town Hall to the War Memorial at Bridge Foot, watched by larger than normal numbers of people.

Mayor of Wetherby Coun Galan Moss said: “In spite of the weather, which was the worst that I’ve known on a Remembrance Sunday for quite some time, I was very pleasantly surprised at the turnout and it just goes to show how the people of Wetherby value the sacrifices given to ensure our future freedom.

“It was wonderful to parade past the gathered crowds and one particular, elderly lady in a wheelchair on High Street sticks in my mind.

“Her face beamed as we went past and we were able to acknowledge her. It’s moments like that which make this role so special.”

A mis-timing in the proceedings, however, saw the two minute silence observed before 11am.

A council spokesman said in a statement online: “The spirit of the Act of Remembrance was certainly evident and we thank the hundreds of people from across the Wetherby community who joined together to pay their respects to those who fought not only in World Wars but the more than 12,000 British servicemen and women killed or injured since 1945.”

The parade, which is organised by the Wetherby and District branch of the Royal British Legion and joined by many local groups, ended at St James’s Church for a Service of Remembrance.