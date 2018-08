Amazing support has been flooding in for Ripon 18-year-old Jordan Teodori-Faith, as residents help him get even closer towards hitting his £75,000 target to fund a state of the art prosthetic leg.

More than £30,000 has already been raised to go towards this life-changing gift for Jordan, who has Proteus syndrome - a genetic condition so rare that it is estimated to affect just one in one million of us.