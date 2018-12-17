How much do you want to pay for police and fire and rescue services?

Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Julia Mulligan is asking North Yorkshire residents how much they are willing to pay in their council tax bill for North Yorkshire Police and North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Setting the charge known as the precept for 2019/20 is part of Julia’s role.

She has consulted on the policing precept since she became the Commissioner in 2012 but is consulting on the fire and rescue service precept for the first time this year, following transfer of governance.

The survey, which will be carried out by telephone to a representative sample, and online where any resident can have their say, is under way and will remain open until January 18.

Residents will be asked how much they would be prepared to pay per year in their council tax bill. The options reflect the government’s announcement on police funding.

Julia is making a commitment that if the public were to support a precept rise for North Yorkshire Police, she would work with the Chief Constable to ensure additional money was focused on boosting local, visible policing.

On policing, there are four options ranging from a precept freeze to an increase of more than £24. On the fire and rescue service, there are also four options ranging from an increase of more than £5.

Forty eight per cent of North Yorkshire Police’s funding and 70% of North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service’s funding comes from the precept. The remainder comes from the Government.

Julia Mulligan said: “This county remains the safest place in England, but we are facing a series of challenges and many people tell me they want to see investment in local, visible policing. That is why I am committed to ensuring any additional money from the precept goes to this priority.

“I am also asking for views on the fire and rescue service precept for the first time.

“It is facing serious financial challenges and I am determined to ensure it has a strong and sustainable future keeping North Yorkshire safe. It currently attends around 6,500 incidents per year from fires to road traffic collisions, flooding to other emergencies.

“It is vital you have your say.

“I want to know, directly from you, how much you are prepared to invest in our policing and fire and rescue services before I make a decision on the precepts for 2019/2020. Please complete the survey, tell me your views and let me know which of the options you prefer.”

Click here to take part in the survey.