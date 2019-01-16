Housebuilder offers £20,000 Brexit bonus to buyers of ‘exclusive’ Harrogate area homes

A Yorkshire housebuilder is remaining loyal to Ripon – and launching a £20,000 Brexit bonus to buyers - as its inaugural scheme in the district proves a sales success.

Just two properties remain available on the Corner Farm development on the edge of Copt Hewick - and if buyers sign up before Brexit Day on March 29, they will have all the stamp duty paid for them.

That’s the novel “Brexit Benefit” £20,000 pledge announced this week by Burridge Homes, which has breathed new life into the site by demolishing a number of farm buildings and creating five family homes in their place.

The collection marks a home-grown Yorkshire success story for Holmfirth-based Burridge Homes, which linked up with local suppliers and contractors – such as the award-winning York Handmade Brick Company, based at Alne – to turn their design plans into reality.

The properties have been launched through the Old Market Place, Ripon, office of residential sales and letting agents, Linley & Simpson.

The remaining two for sale are both five-bedroom, detached homes priced at £595,000 or £600,000 - with home movers able to benefit from an additional Stamp Duty saving of up to £20,000 if purchased before Brexit.

David Waddington, Director of Land and New Homes at Linley & Simpson, said: “This exclusive development on the former farmyard at Corner Farm represents more than £2m of investment and enhances one of the main approaches into Copt Hewick.

“Previously, it had been dominated by a large agricultural building sitting above Luncarr Lane but these homes now offer a much more attractive welcome.

“They have been custom-designed to mirror the character of an idyllic North Yorkshire village.

“The Corner Farm development draws upon Copt Hewick’s growing popularity, offering residents the opportunity of rural living while only two miles away from Ripon and a similar distance to the A1M.

“The interest shown in the development has prompted Burridge Homes to stay loyal to Ripon and they already have their sights set on other parts of the district for their next projects.”

Burridge Homes, a long-established family firm, is a past winner in the National House Building Council’s (NHBC) Pride in the Job Awards – the industry’s version of the Oscars – for its delivery of high-quality homes in prized locations throughout the county, and directing projects from start to finish.