The House on the Hill is a beautifully presented family home offering flexible accommodation, according to agents Strutt and Parker.

The modern detached stone house under a slate roof with hardwood double glazed windows was built in 1985 to a high specification using quality fixtures and fittings and has since benefitted from later extensions.

All the principal rooms face south with fabulous views and sunlight floods into every room.

Contact Strutt & Parker on 01423 706781.