Hitchcock classic for exciting Harrogate Theatre 'rep'

The exciting return of traditional repertory theatre to Harrogate is now nearing the end of its second week with another classic production.

Having delivered a barn-storming hilarious production of retro farce Boeing Boeing in week one, there’s been no rest for the hard-working cast at Harrogate Theatre dedicated to reviving rep after a gap of nearly half a century.

Hard-working top actress Katy Dean who has had a role for the second week running in Harrogate Theatre's revival of rep.



Week two has seen the versatile and talented nine-person company present another famous play - Dial M for Murder with actress Katy Dean back for the second production in a row.



Running until this Saturday, September 15, producer and actor Phil Stewart, one of the key figures behind rep’s return, says the revival has been a success so far.

Phil said: Boeing Boeing went really well. The cast and the rest of the rep team were incredible and it went down really well with the critics and the audiences.

“Such is the nature of rep we were rehearsing this week’s play Dial M For Murder in the day, while we were performing Boeing Boeing in the evenings, so real stamina is needed from everyone involved.

“But the cast always pop into the bar after the show to say hello to patrons.

“As we perform Dial M for Murder this weekend we are also working on Private Lives in rehearsal for next week, so there really is no let-up.”



Dial M for Murder’s director Ben Roddy is just as busy as his cast.

It’s he who was in charge of Boeing Boeing!



And the fun isn’t over after after Dial M for Murder wraps up on Saturday.

Next Tuesday will see the launch of Noel Coward’s classic Private Lives run for the finale of the return of rep.

