Hill Top Farm, Gale Lane, Stainburn - £1,100,000

Agents Hopkinson describe this as a superbly presented four bedroom detached character property with a paddock and a separate one bedroom annexe.

It has recently had planning permission granted for a large single storey family room of 48 square meters.

The main house includes lounge with wood burning stove, open plan kitchen, open plan dining area with stone fireplace and wood burning stove, play room/office, master luxury en-suite, three further bedrooms, and barn. Contact Hopkinsons 01423 501201.