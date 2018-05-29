High Bridge House, Knaresborough - £699,950

Agents Nicholls Tyreman describe this as a stunning duplex apartment in a uniquely designed purpose built block of four, newly constructed apartments.

It includes living room with sliding doors to sun terrace, breakfast kitchen, master bedroom with en-suite bathroom and dressing room and sliding doors onto balcony, bedroom two with en-suite dressing room and shower room and bedroom three en-suite bathroom. It has lawned gardens and two undercroft parking spaces with lift access. Contact 01423 503076.