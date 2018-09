This six-bedroomed country property is described as being attractive and well presented with charm and character, by agents Carter Jonas.

It is close to Fewston and Swinsty Reservoirs within the Washburn Valley and includes living kitchen, family room, reception hall, sitting room, study, dining room, house bathroom and additional shower room and principal bedroom with en suite bathroom and five further double bedrooms and about an acre of grounds.

Contact Carter Jonas on 01423 523423.