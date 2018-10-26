Here's why The Ivy Harrogate's Halloween menu is scarily good

The Ivy in Harrogate is celebrating Halloween with an exclusive menu of playful, limited-edition dishes, all of which feature a terrifyingly tasty theme.

The special “Halloweek” menu, priced at £40 per person for three courses, launched on Wednesday, October 24 and is only available until the end of the month.

The Skull and Crossbones.

As well as limited edition dishes, the restaurant has created a seasonal, spiced apple martini cocktail to raise the spirits.

Heading down for the launch on Wednesday evening, we sampled the menu from starters to dessert to see just how devilishly good the deal is...

A garlic-lover, I ordered the creamed roast garlic 'Vampire soup' without hesitation, while my companion had the 'Tombstone tartare'; a delicate raw chopped beef patty with cornichons, shallots and Tabasco.

After choosing our mains; a tender fillet steak with roasted marrow bones and a succulent seared rare tuna steak with a crispy artichoke heart, we were doubtful we would find a bottle of wine which would complement both our meals.

Steak through the heart.

Our waiter's recommendation was a Sicilian red wine - Frappato Nerello Mascalese, 2017. It was light and refreshing and we were both pleased.

We finished the evening with a creme brulee to rival any other I have tried. My friend had a salted caramel chocolate pudding atop with popping candy and vanilla ice cream, known on the menu as a 'chocolate skull'.

As we scoffed the final mouthfuls of our moreish treats, we realised it was the first time either of us had been to The Ivy, and we chatted about what our expectations had been.

When it arrived in Harrogate The Ivy name came with the strong reputation it had built for itself in the capital, and the question always was; could it live up to its own standards.

Chocolate skull.

Harrogate diners are notoriously hard to please, and its understandable - we are undoubtedly spoilt when it comes to a choosing where to eat out.

But my first visit to The Ivy in Harrogate has impressed. I understand the fuss now, the ever-busy entrance as you drive down Parliament Street, and why people expect you to be interested when they say they have eaten here.

The restaurant’s Halloween set menu will be available daily from 4pm.