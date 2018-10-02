Here's how you can see Yorkshire's TV star chef, James Martin, in Harrogate.

North Yorkshire-born star chef and TV presenter, James Martin, will return to his home territory when he visits Harrogate as part of a month-long tour.

Chef James Martin's On the Road Again tour will see him perform live in theatres across the UK, including Harrogate's Convention Centre on October 24.

It will be James' first live show tour since 2016, having spent the time between completing his hit TV shows ‘French Adventure’, ‘American Adventure’ and ‘Saturday Morning with James Martin’.

James said: “I can’t wait to get back on the road for this tour. Last time around I was absolutely blown away by the reception. It was really thrilling to be able interact more directly with an audience, which is something I can’t do on TV.

"Lots has happened since the last tour, I’ve been on a culinary journey of a lifetime with my French and American Adventure TV shows and my Saturday morning show.

"I hope to integrate these fabulous food experiences in to a tasty live show! I’ll be pulling together my favourite recipes and mixing in plenty of surprises and special guests in what I hope is going to be feast of a performance!”

In 2016 James learned to play guitar for the tour, and organisers of this tour promise that the live shows are 'much, much more than straightforward cookery demonstrations.'

As James puts it: “It’s very important for me that we put on a show and a performance. It’s not just going to be me standing at an oven baking some bread! I had such great feedback from the first tour that I am determined to put all my energy into this one to make it even better!”

The shows are said to reflect James's love of hearty food as well as some of his other passions including the great outdoors and fast cars.

James will welcome guests into his on-stage kitchen, including some of his celebrity friends and members of the audience as well as attempting to create a dish in the most difficult of circumstances...

Tickets are £37.50 plus booking fee. Click here to buy tickets and find out more.