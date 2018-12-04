Littered with twinkling lights, breathtaking shop displays, and a month of back to back events, not many places get into the festive spirit quite the way we do in the Harrogate District.

Here are the ten best things to do in the Harrogate District over Christmas and New Year

Littered with twinkling lights, breathtaking shop displays, and a month of back to back events, not many places get into the festive spirit quite the way we do in the Harrogate District.

Here's our list of the top ten must-do things in and around Harrogate as you plan out your Christmas calendar.

There's nothing like ice-skating, skiing or paying a visit to Santa to mark the beginning of Christmas - and you can do it all at Stockeld Park. Every year organisers go all out to create an enchanting winter wonderland.

1. Stockeld Park Christmas Adventure

Fountains Abbey is a magical place at any time of the year, but with a dusting of snow and the opening of The Nativity Trail, the festive spirit comes to life. The trail is open from Nov 24 to Jan 7.

2. The Nativity Trail at Fountains Abbey

Get creative this Christmas with festive crafts, including wreath-making at Brimham Rocks every weekend between 11am-3pm from Nov 3 - Dec 16 (wreath-making session held from Dec 6-8).

3. Christmas crafts and wreath-making at Brimham Rocks

You may have noticed colourful lights in the sky as you drive up Harlow Hill in Harrogate at the moment. The lights are RHS Harlow Carr festive 'glow illuminations' display which is open Thurs - Sat from 4.30-8pm until December 29.

4. Glow illuminations at RHS Harlow Carr

