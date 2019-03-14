We are so lucky to have Ripon Cathedral - here are 10 quirky facts about the stunning historical building.

Here are 10 quirky things about Ripon Cathedral you probably didn't know

We are so lucky to have our stunning Cathedral in Ripon - steeped in history, and a beating heart of the community, there are so many interesting aspects of the ancient building.

And behind the scenes, there are so many dedicated volunteers who work so hard to make things happen at the Cathedral - here is a round-up of 10 quirky facts about Ripon Cathedral that you probably didn't know.

This is close to a million dongs.

1. The current Cathedral Curfew bell has been striking since approximately 1939, at 30 'dongs' per night

That's a lot of Amens!

2. The Cathedral choir sing just more than 2,000 Amens a year.

Visitors to Ripon Cathedral light a further 15,000 candles each year.

3. In the course of a year members of the verger team and volunteers light an estimated 15,000 candles

And in the course of a year, the verger team walk an estimated 3,000 km inside the Cathedral.

4. The Cathedral's verger team set up (and take down) an estimated 12,000 extra chairs a year for concerts and major services.

