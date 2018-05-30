Helicopter crashes in North Yorkshire field

Emergency services have rushed to a village near Boroughbridge after reports a helicopter has come down in a field.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that they sent crews to the scene at Aldborough just before 1.30pm .

The aircraft is believed to be a helicopter but this has not been confirmed.

Witness tells of moment helicopter 'dropped like a stone' near Aldborough Hall

Police and ambulance are also at the scene.

North Yorkshire Police said that are not yet able to confirm any information about casualties.

Smoke can be seen coming from the field

At 1.23pm today, police received reports of a helicopter crash near Aldborough, Boroughbridge.

"Officers are currently at the scene. Fire and ambulance crews are also in attendance.

"Police are not yet able to confirm any information about casualties."

It was earlier thought to have been a light aircraft which came down in a field.