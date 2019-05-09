Hedgehog tips: What to do if you spot one in Harrogate

Daring TV adventurer Steve Backshall may know it, rock legend Brian May may know it but not everyone knows that the hedgehog is an endangered species in Britain.

Inspired by the current Hedgehog Awareness Week which runs to May 11, Nidderdale Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty has launched The Wild Watch in Nidderdale.

With some reports suggesting hedgehogs could become extinct in pockets of the UK by 2025, never has there been more of a need to give hogs the limelight they deserve.

But what if you spot a hedgehog in your back garden? What should you do?

The Wild Watch team has come up with some tips which we are calling...

Top 3 tips if a hedgehog comes in your garden

1. Create hedgehog homes (stack up logs, pile of leaves and brash)

2. Cut a hole the size of a CD case in the bottom of your fence/ wall to create a hedgehog highway. If we link up surrounding land then we can increase the connectivity of hedgehog populations and increase their numbers.

3. Put out water and food (they like cat food) for hungry hedgehogs coming out of hibernation.

Hedgehogs are being lost from the countryside at a faster rate than in the cities, due to intensification of agriculture, road kill and predation.

But Nidderdale's Wild Watch team hosts regular training sessions, from moth catching to aquatic mammals, to help volunteers acquire the natural history skills they need to collect data on the threatened species of Nidderdale.

The data is used to inform conservationists’ work on safeguarding species and habitat.

Event Assistant volunteers have now visited seven primary schools around Nidderdale AONB talking to children about how they can be a hedgehog hero.

Alice Crosby, Wild Watch Project Officer, said: “Following on from our successful Owl Watch, we’re keen to get the public involved in the plight of hedgehogs.

"As well as spotting a hedgehog, we want to raise awareness on the practical things you can do to help protect one of the nation’s favourite creatures.”

The campaign coincides with a new Channel 5 series: Saving Britain’s Hedgehogs, starring Steve Backshall and rock legend, Dr Brian May.

How to get involved in Wild Watch: Hedgehogs

You can get involved by emailing your hedgehog sightings to the Wild Watch Team at nidderdaleaonb@harrogate.gov.uk.

Please email the date, time and location (grid ref or postcode) of the sighting and put ‘Hedgehog Watch’ as the email subject.

