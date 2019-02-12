New Wetherby group aims to help hearts

A new fundraising group has been launched in Wetherby to help beat heartbreak from heart and circulatory disease by raising vital funds for the British Heart Foundation’s (BHF) lifesaving research.

And the volunteers, who will also give CPR demonstrations, are also on the lookout for new members to join in and help with organising their fundraising activities.

Fundraising Manager Stephanie Jones said: “The group is hoping to raise funds for the BHF to help fund the research that is so urgently needed to beat heart and circulatory disease.

“It’s great to see the group is so passionate about CPR and having this support in Wetherby will be great to help educate the community with this life saving skill.”

On Saturday March 9 the Wetherby Heart Foundation volunteers will be hosting a coffee, cake and CPR morning at Wetherby town hall.

The event starts at 10am with CPR demonstrations at 10am/11am and noon, with the event finishing at 2pm.

The event is free and is an opportunity for members of the Wetherby community to learn CPR and hear more about British Heart Foundation.

The British Heart Foundation has a network of over 200 fundraising groups in all corners of the UK, helping to support its vital work. Together they raise over £2million every year in the fight against heart disease.

The BHF is committed to funding half a billion pounds of new research over the next five years which will be central to discovering vital treatments for people living with heart and circulatory conditions. Research is happening locally too with £22million pounds of pioneering research happening in Leeds.

For more information about the fundraising group, upcoming events and how to get involved, contact Stephanie Jones, Fundraising Manager for Leeds and Wetherby: jonesst@bhf.org.uk