Harrogate midwives dress up as Call The Midwife characters to launch charity ball

In the same style as the popular TV series 'Call the Midwife', midwifery colleagues at Harrogate District Hospital have dressed up in typical 1960's uniforms to launch their first ever fundraising ball.

Anaesthetists, midwives, department leads and even a little baby dressed up for the occasion at Harrogate District Hospital's chaplain yesterday, March 16.

Midwife, Rebecca Davies and baby Harry.

The gathering marked the end of the BBC One series, Call The Midwife, which still accurately represents many of the challenges maternity staff face today.

But contrasting the past with the future, the event also launched the start of a fundraising campaign to help fund improvements to the bereavement unit at Harrogate's maternity ward.

Midwife, Jessica Clarke, said: "It's a lovely big room with an en suite bathroom we have, but we'd like a different sofa bed in there and a better bed to provide care for women in labour.

"It's a nice big space so people can stay over in there with their families or partners, but we just want to make it a nicer environment for them really."

Back L-R: Jessica Clarke, David Fisher, Tom James, Sarah Pickles with baby Harry, Rebecca Davies, Kate Mortimer 'Middle: Anne Gascoigne, Maternity Support Worker'Front L-R: Julia Slater and Emma Field

Among other improvements will be sound proofing the bereavement suite to provide it's patients with the highest levels of dignity and respect.

To raise the funds needed, the department is holding a black-tie fundraising ball at the Pavilions of Harrogate at 7.30pm on Saturday, May 19.

Anaesthetist, Tom James, said: "It's the first time we have done such a project, and it is a ball which is open to all the public, for the businesses and people of Harrogate to come along to raise money for the maternity unit."

Tickets cost £50 and include a champagne reception, a three course dinner, with live music from Big J and the piccolo chickens.

For businesses interested in advertisement; sponsoring a table, the champagne reception or canapes costs £100, or to sponsor the live band and DJ set costs £200.

Email harrogatematernityball2018@gmail.com if you are interested in sponsoring a table or purchasing tickets.