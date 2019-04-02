Care home wins top award

Popple Well Springs in Tadcaster has won a top prize out of the almost 25,000 retirement housing developments nationwide.

The Achor Hanover housing development has been awarded Gold at the Elderly Accommodation Counsel (EAC) Awards.

Evi Matless, Estate Manager for Popple Well springs said: “We’re thrilled to have won this award as it means that staff, residents and visitors are really happy with the scheme.”

Now in their eighth year, the awards aim to help shape the future of housing in later life.

John Galvin, EAC’s Chief Executive, said: “Specialist housing for older people plays an enormously significant role in helping them stay independent for longer.

“The security, support and great communities have a positive impact on individuals and reduce the need for NHS services.”

Barbara Smith, resident, Popple Well Springs, echoed Evie’s enthusiasm: “I’m so pleased to hear that Popple Well Springs has won this award.

“I really enjoy living here and it’s great to see that the EAC awards recognise that it’s among the very best there is!”

The EAC Awards are celebrated at The Sheridan Suite, Manchester on May 21.