Call to listen to help save lives

Volunteers from Samaritans’ local branch in Harrogate are supporting a nationwide initiative called the The Big Listen, designed to raise funds for Samaritans and show how really listening to another person can be the first step to saving a life.

The campaign will culminate in a marathon 24-hour event kicking off at midday on July 24 (24/7) – chosen to reflect the availability of charity’s 24-hour emotional support services.

Volunteer Donna Fenn from Samaritans’ Harrogate and District branch said: “It’s thought that as many as one in five people have thought about taking their own life at some point. When people feel like that, they need to be able to talk about it, which means they need people to listen.

“As Samaritans volunteers, we know how much listening to someone at a really low point can help them feel less alone, more able to deal with difficult thoughts and feelings, and give them the time and space to reflect and move on.

“Not everyone will feel ready to open up to family, friends or colleagues, but the more we share what good listening is all about and how to encourage people to talk, the higher the chances people will have share what’s going on in their life, before they reach crisis point.”

“With The Big Listen, we’re asking people to give, share and save a life.”

Funds raised by The Big Listen will help Samaritans keep its services free for anyone who needs them, as well as helping to recruit, train and support volunteers and local branches across the UK.

Anyone can back The Big Listen by making a donation, learning more about listening and planning their own fundraising events. Find out more at: www.samaritans.org/media-centre/big-listen.

You can follow #TheBigListen @samaritans on Twitter @samaritanscharity on Instagram or Samaritans’ Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/samaritanscharity/