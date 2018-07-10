Harrogate shops go red for England match

Some Harrogate shops may have closed early for England's quarter final clash in the World Cup at the weekend but that's nothing compared to what Victoria Shopping Centre is preparing for the semi-finals.

The retail centre will be showing the whole town how patriotic it is by turning its internal and external lights to red to support England in the match against Croatia tomorrow night, Wednesday.

Lights on! Seeing red in the especially lit interior of Victoria Shopping Centre in Harrogate.

It's not the first time Victoria Shopping Centre has shown its colours to the world.

It previously turned its mall lighting and statues red after England beat Sweden in the quarters.

And it joined in the celebrations to mark 70 years of the NHS by turning its lighting blue last Thursday.

Victoria Shopping Centre Manager, James White said: “We very much enjoy taking part in wider community events and supporting important national occasions."