Harrogate's women-led festival of beer

Harrogate’s own celebration of women and beer which attracted national attention last year in its inaugural session is set to return in 2018 - bigger and better.

The first Women on Tap event was based primarily at The Little Ale House, one of Harrogate’s leading independent micro-pubs, with guest beers brewed by women and guest speakers.

Women on Tap 2018 will feature a wider range of events happening across Harrogate and Knaresborough at with partner venues.

Launched originally as a beer festival designed to celebrate women and beer, organiser Rachel Auty said the event’s remit had already expanded to encompass regular socials, occasional pop-up events and collaborations with other craft beer industry champions.

She said: “Women On Tap exists to highlight the contribution women are making to today’s beer industry, and to fly the flag for Harrogate.

“Through our work we aim to raise the profile of women in a traditionally male-dominated industry in an attempt to redress the balance - and have some fun along the way!”

Beer lovers should note the event is not gender-specific.

Rachel said: “Women On Tap is in no way exclusive.We exist for, and work with, anyone who shares what we stand for, gender aside.”

She also added: "Since it's debut last year, Women On Tap – a Harrogate-born celebration of women and beer - has been so well received, we're making it a five day festival in May 2018.

The concept is that main venue will still be The Little Ale House, but the wider festival will include a programme of events, art and music across selected venues in Harrogate and Knaresborough.

"We'll also be brewing a Women On Tap beer with Leeds–based Nomadic Brewery. This year we're taking over the town, and next year we hope to extend the festival even further.

"We are proud to be able to present not only Yorkshire's own brewster festival, but also now the biggest one of it's kind in the UK."

More info at www.womenontap.co.uk