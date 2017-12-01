Harrogate's major tribute concert to 'Peaky'

He was a remarkable man and taught and inspired so many - and a concert this weekend in Harrogate will pay fulsome tribute to the life and talents of much-missed musician Ian Peak.
The co-founder and musical director of Harrogate-based sax big band Soundbyte, Ian taught successive generations of youngsters to play an instrument through his music school before his tragic death on a mountain on a holiday in Ireland and his legacy will be felt for years to come.
This Sunday will see friends, colleagues and fellow musicians gathering at the Majestic Hotel for Close to Peaky, a memorial concert with a difference.
The show at 6.40pm will see scores of Soundbyte members past and present performing in various one-of line-ups in what promises to be a special night and a major reunion.
Paul Welch of Soundbyte said: “Peaky was a truly great man who inspired thousands.”
Proceeds will go to Open Arms Malawi and Kerry Mountain Rescue.
Tickets are at available at Harrogate International Festival Box Office.
