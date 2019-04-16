Harrogate residents' new road closure nightmare

Weary drivers and residents in the Knaresborough Road area of Harrogate are set to be hit by a new set of roadworks lasting months.

As part of Yorkshire Water's multi-million upgrade of water supplies in the wake of new housing, a major new pipeline is to be laid from Granby Road to Forest Lane Head.

And, once again, householders on Kingsley Road will bear the brunt.

Having had cars diverted down their road as a means to get to Knaresborough Road after the utility company closed neighbouring Kingsley Drive for two months, the diversion for the new work will also be heading their way.

There will also be a significant impact on Bogs Lane, another road which feeds into the congested thoroughfare.

The work will mainly take place from 8am until 5pm, Monday to Friday.

But Yorkshire Water said the sections closed would have to remain closed as all times of the day until that section was completed and the diggers moved on.

They also warn there may be occasions when the work carries on a little later at night and at weekends when required.

There may also be times when residents' access to their own front drives will be restricted.

Yorkshire Water says pedestrian access will be maintained at all times.

There has already been a wave of complaints from residents round Kingsley Road about the previous road closures - as well as the dust and noise and inconvenience.

The new digging is the latest phase of Yorkshire Water's propject to lay a new water pipe from Granby Road, outside Granby Court, all the way along to Forest Lane Head to ensure it can supply residents and businesses with high quality drinking water.

This final phase will see Yorkshire Water's contract partners, Morrison Utility Services, start work in early May to lay the new pipeline in Bogs Lane from the railway bridge near to Kingsley Road to Forest Lane Head.

Yorkshire Water says it expects the work to take until the end of September.

