Harrogate record label wins fight against famous company

A Harrogate record label has won its court battle over the re-release of a famous 'lost' album against the major national indie company behind the Arctic Monkeys and more.

Celtic Music, an independent folk label based in Harrogate, North Yorkshire, took The Domino Recording Company Ltd to court over the rights to the classic folk album Bright Phoebus recorded by Lal & Mike Waterson.

The original release on Trailer Records of Bright Phoebus album by Lal & Mike Waterson.



The record was originally released in 1972 by Leader Sound on its Trailer Records label, and Celtic has owned the copyright since purchasing the rights to the Leader record labels in 1990.



It authorised the re-release of the legendary Bright Phoebus on CD in 2000, and this recording has been available ever since.

Celtic has now successfully sued the indie label for copyright infringement, also obtaining injunctions against the company.



Domino gave wide publicity to its August 2017 re-issue of Bright Phoebus – Songs by Lal & Mike Waterson – and proceeded despite Celtic repeatedly asserting its copyright prior to the infringing release.

The indie label, which boasts artists including The Arctic Monkeys and Franz Ferdinand on its roster, were found by the Intellectual Property and Enterprise Court (IPEC) to have infringed copyrights belonging to Celtic on a number of counts.



Domino was found to have no prospect of a defence, and the matter was summarily decided in Celtic’s favour by Deputy Judge David Stone QC on October 23.

Celtic Music's partners appeared in court as litigants in person, facing Domino's intellectual property specialist legal representatives.



Speaking after the judgement, Calum Bulmer, of Celtic, said: “It was an obvious decision in light of the facts.

“I was surprised at the assumption by the directors of Domino that they could ignore Celtic's rights and flout the law.

"It is especially surprising given that Harry Martin of Domino is on the board of AIM (Association of Independent Music), whose own mission statement is to support the UK's independent music companies.

“Lawrence Bell of Domino even ordered a copy of our Bright Phoebus CD release from us in 2014.”



In early May 2007 BBC Radio 4 broadcast a program titled Lost Albums: Bright Phoebus presented by music journalist Peter Paphides, during which Dave Bulmer was interviewed and explained that the album was not lost, and was available for public purchase. The program broadcast was repeated on a number of occasions.



Since the death of its joint founding partner Dave Bulmer in August 2013, Celtic Music has been retrenching and reviewing the development of its large and varied back catalogue of recordings, and is currently planning a programme of re-releases to cast new light on valuable folk music performances from the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s.

