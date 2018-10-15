Harrogate pub launches month-long beer takeover with over 40 different brews to try

Beer-lovers have the chance to try more than 40 different special ales and craft beers as part of a month-long 'beer-takeover' at a Harrogate pub.

The Alexandra, on West Park, is hosting the event until November 4 to mark the launch of Nicholson's Pubs third annual Autumn Beer Showcase.

Small and famed brewers alike are set to feature prominently throughout the showcase, including the likes of London Brewing Co., WooHa, Siren, Ilkley and Fyne.

Brendan Ayre, general manager at The Alexandra, said: “In line with recent research, we’re noticing increasing numbers of customers becoming more adventurous and inquisitive when it comes to sampling a wider range of beers.

“It’s an exciting time to be a beer drinker with so many independent craft breweries developing exciting new brews and we’re looking forward to sharing some of these as part of our showcase over the next few weeks.”

Among the range of beers available over the course of the showcase is the special Halloween brew Here’s Johnny Halloween by Siren which is exclusive to Nicholson’s Pubs.

As part of the takeover, the pub will also be hosting special ‘Meet the Brewer’ events and tasting evenings, giving aficionados the opportunity to discover new flavours and uncover the secrets behind a perfect brew.

