Harrogate pop band's amazing London 02 Arena success

A young Harrogate band's meteoric rise to fame saw them performing in front of thousands of excited teenagers at at London's 02 arena at the weekend.

:PM have gone from playing in the town's Blues Bar five years ago to playing 10,000 capacity arenas as part of the nationwide 'Night & Day arena tour' opening for chart-topping act The Vamps in 13 arenas across Britain and Ireland.

But the show in London tomorrow, Saturday, will undoubtedly be the biggest moment to date for the talented five-piece pop-rock band from Harrogate and Ripon.

As a result of the new exposure, Dan, Harry, Josh, Joe and Alex are now gaining thousands of new fans on social media each time they play.

The band themselves are thriving in the limelight, describing the whole thing as beyond their "wildest expectations."

They said: "You have to pinch yourself walking into these arenas when they are empty. They are huge. And when they are full the noise is thunderous and the atmosphere electric.

“Going from playing the Blues Bar in Harrogate to the 02 Arena in London is a dream come true for us.

"This is an opportunity we have worked so hard for and the actual; experience is more than our wildest expectations."

Altogether in the current tour, :PM will perform is front of an estimated 100,000 people.

The exciting schedule has seen the boys kick off the tour at Sheffield Arena in front of 10,000 screaming fans last Saturday, before moving on to Bournemouth, Cardiff and Newcastle, Glasgow, Belfast and,Dublin.

The tour has coincided with the release of :PM's third single, Driving Me Crazy, and a launch album will follow shortly.

:PM's first single Grown Ups released late last year has notched up over 100,000 streams on Spotify.

“The reaction of fans at every venue is awesome and to thousands of them hear singing the chorus of our songs back to us is just amazing

“We make sure we get to meet as many of them as we can after each show – even when everyone else has left.”

:PM have five more tour dates left opening for The Vamps after the London show, ending with an appearance at Manchester Arena on Saturday, May 5.