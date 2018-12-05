Harrogate: Meat Loaf night tonight

Bat Out Of Hell fans are in for a real treat in Harrogate, tonight, Wednesday.

Meat Loaf is the subject of the next Vinyl Session charity event at Harrogate’s Starling Bar Café Kitchen on Oxford Street.

The album will be the legendary Bat Out of Hell, including You Took The Words Right Out Of My Mouth, Two Out Of Three Ain’t Bad and more.

Featuring a top vintage hi fi and a great Xmas raffle, this fundraiser for Friends of Harrogate Hospital will place next Wednesday at 7.30pm. Entry is free but book online.

