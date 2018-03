A man has been charged with escaping lawful custody after a police search.

North Yorkshire Police today confirmed Daniel Clive Lister handed himself into Harrogate police station after an appeal for the public to help find him last week.

Officers also said that there will be no further action in relation to his arrest on suspicion of affray on February 3 after an incident outside a 'Retro Bar' on Mount Parade in the town.

He is from Harrogate but was believed to have links to Leeds.