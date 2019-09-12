Harrogate man dies in skydiving tragedy

Authorities in Arizona are investigating the death of a Harrogate man after a skydiving tragedy struck while on holiday in the USA.

Sheriff's officials at Coconino County in Arizona said Christopher Swales, 55, had gone into free fall during a tandem skydive while approaching the landing area at the Grand Canyon National Park Airport.

The authorities believe the pair hit the ground in what is referred to as a 'hard landing.'

Mr Swales, who ran a joinery company, was found unconscious and was taken to hospital but later died.

The instructor survived the fall with a broken leg.

The crash is now being investigated.

The sheriff's office issued a statement saying "there are no indications that the incident is criminal in nature."

The incident happened the day before Mr Swales was to celebrate his 56th birthday.

