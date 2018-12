A wanted Harrogate man has been arrested this morning.

Jack Alfie James Marshall, 21, was wanted in connection with an offence of aggravated vehicle taking.

Officers attended an address in Harrogate at 9.30am today, and arrested Marshall.

He remains in custody at this time.

Last week North Yorkshire Police appealed for information about Marshall's whereabouts.

The force said: "The appeal was widely circulated, and prompted an excellent response from members of the public in Harrogate."