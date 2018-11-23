Harrogate Indie night’s 20th anniversary gig

It was 20 years ago today, sort of. It started as an independent DIY magazine, then became a gig, then an event, bringing acts like Wild Beasts, Gruff Rhys, Field Music and I Like Trains to Harrogate, as well as always showcasing the best local acts.

Original Charm supporters Graham Chalmers, James Littlewood, Jeremy Grove, Jonathan Goodwin, Richard Blackburn and Jem Henderson will present live music, recorded music, poetry and more.

Playing in Harrogate in December - Leeds/Harrogate rapper Lence.

Charm as a magazine gave the likes of Kaiser Chiefs and Corrine Bailey Rae their first ever reviews in print before venturing into a diverse range of not-for-profit gigs and, later talks and multi-media events.

Over the last two decades Charm has not only presented the cream of Harrogate acts, it’s also brought bigger names such as David Gedge of Wedding Present and, in conjunction with Harrogate International Festival Fringe, Field Music and Gruff Rhys of Super Furry Animals - and gave birth to Harrogate Fringe Crawl Day for three years.

In the past its gigs at the Blues Bar, The Tube and Major Tom’s Social and more have pioneered themed evenings from Folk to Psychedelia to Ambient Noise Samples to Anti-Corporate punk (2001).

Last year it presented Harrogate electronic duo Litany at Bilton WMC.

In June it had a big sucess at the North Bar in Harrogate with its hip hop night.

The 20th anniversary gig will see a headlining appearance by Harrogate's Daniel Webster of Birdman Rallies and Flowered 3rd fame with the first-ever live performance of his new group.

This special event will also feature performances from Gigantelope starring Dave Cooke of John Peel's Leeds-based favourites Landspeed Loungers and Being 747, Leeds rapper Lence, post-rockers The Tea Towels, avant-acoustic duo Hawthonn, Leeds' noise merchants Legion of Swine and Harrogate poets Heath Common and Emma Nicholson.

There will also be an appearance by legendary veteran 1950s Harrogate pianist Derry Jones.

Tickets are available now from Harrogate Theatre online and in person.

Beano exhibition for Harrogate + fab Pete McKee!