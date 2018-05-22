Harrogate gym set to throw HIIT workout party with live DJ and free food

Independent businesses from across the district are gathering at a Harrogate gym to give fitness fanatics and novice gym-goers alike a taste for the growing trend of HIIT training sessions.

Independent Harrogate gym, HG3 Fitness at Follifoot Ridge Business Park, will become the scene of a free outdoor workout session with live music and free food, on Friday May 25.

PT Sarah Brooks (far right) and owner of HG3 Fitness, Peter Davis (right) with the Sweaty Betty girls, who have dubbed HG3 Fitness as their number one gym.

DJ Scott Reynolds will be performing live, with free food from award-winning Bedale sausage-makers, HECK, and Knaresborough pub, Blind Jack's, running a pop-up bar.

Organiser and Personal Trainer at HG3 Fitness, Sarah Brooks, said the party was an opportunity for people to have fun while trying out high intensity interval training.

She said: "It's quite different, it's a 45 minute intense session, but it really does the job.

"Absolutely everybody is welcome on Friday, we are really looking forward to it, we've already got 50 people booked into the session and it all completely free."

Sarah, who runs 'Sweat' - regular HIIT sessions from 9.15am-6pm at the gym seven days a week - said the party was also a way of saying thank you to existing gym members.

Continuing the celebration of local businesses in Harrogate, the party also marks the launch of the gym's new loyalty card scheme, giving HG3 Fitness members discounts at various independents including Norse/Baltzersens and Barber & Mack.

The first taster workout session will be at 6pm followed by a second at 6.45pm.