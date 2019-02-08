Harrogate: Good news over closed cafe at Everyman complex

There may be light at the end of the tunnel for a Harrogate cafe which closed in one of the town centre's prime spots.

When a sign appeared from 4Urban (Harrogate), the owners of the £10 million Everyman cinema/restaurant/lifestyle complex on Station Parade and Albert Street saying no one could enter Italian wine cafe Veeno unless authorised by the landlord that seemed to be it.



But the empty space next to CAU steak restaurant, which itself closed down last July, also had a handwritten note saying "dear guests, unfortuntately we have had to close until further notice. Thank you for your support. Stevie and the team."



Now another sign has appeared giving some hope that the team who ran and staffed Veeno may be working on reopening as a new cafe with a new name.



The new note says simply:

"Coming soon

Stevies

Harrogate's newest independent wine bar"

New! Consultation over Harrogate's £75m Crescent Gardens plans