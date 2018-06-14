Harrogate gig for rapper Lence at North Bar

One of the north’s most progressive rappers has been talking about his headlining slot tomorrow, Friday in a special Hip Hop night upstairs at Harrogate’s North Bar.

Leeds-based musician/producer and Rapper Lence cites Grime as his biggest influence.

Lence said: “In terms of rap music that has inspired me to go down my route of creativity, I first started through grime, especially The Movement, a collection of the best MCs in London that were active around 2006 and 2007, including MCs such as Ghetts and Wretch 32.

“As I began to progress and find my own style I merged my influences of Grime and Hip Hop together. Artists such as Lowkey, Akala, Mic Righteous, Roll Deep and Wiley’s solo work have all formed a foundation for meto build on.

“The style of lyricism that inspires me covers social, political and personal reflections, all that the same time.”

Harrogate does Hip Hop will offer a special night of new original material from Lence with a selection of some of the greatest moments from hip hop history.

Audiences can expect classic recorded tracks from the likes of Wu-Tang Clan, Grandmaster Flash, Public Enemy, Tyler the Creator, Ice Cube, Kanye West, Drake, NWA, Jay Z, A Tribe Called Quest and more.

Lence said: “It’s been important for me to develop a unique way of expressing my own perspective from the experiences in my life.

“I really want to connect with the listener through passion and emotion.

“I like to exceed my own expectations.”

Tickets for Harrogate does Hip Hop are available now from Harrogate Theatre in person at the box office or online.