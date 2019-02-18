Harrogate Film Fest VIP’s stellar movies

One of the VIP guests at the forthcoming Harrogate Film Festival has been talking about working with two of modern culture’s most creative female figures - Tilda Swinton and Neneh Cherry

Internationally-acclaimed film maker Mark Cousins, who will be ‘in coversation with’ at Starling Independent Bar Cafe Kitchen on Monday, March 4, said late 1980s hitmaker Neneh Cherry had made a great acting debut in his film Stockholm, My Love.

He said: “She’d not acted before but her sense of willing, calm and precision meant that almost everything was a shot."

Cousins’ appearance in this year’s Harrogate Film Festival in conversation with the Harrogate Advertiser’s Graham Chalmers is presented in conjunction with Harrogate Film Society.

It will also include a screening of his recent documentary The Eyes of Orson Welles, which won an award at last year’s Cannes Film Festival.

The charismatic director and film critic also collaborated with Tilda Swinton to co-found The 8½ Foundation, Scottish-based not-for-profit organisation dedicated to introducing world cinema to children.

As part of the project, the pair of them took a mobile 80-seat cinema on a tour of in villages across the Scottish Highlands to screen the likes of Powell and Pressburger’s A Canterbury Tale and Akira Kurosawa’s 1957 masterpiece Throne of Blood.

Cousins recently worked with Swinton again - and with Jane Fonda - on his latest project, Women Make Film: A New Road Movie Through Cinema, which is partly narrated by Swinton.

Harrogate Film Festival runs from March 1-5 with a wide variety of films and events in different locations across Harrogate. The festival has 25 local business sponsors and nearly 2,000 attended in its first two years.

Tickets are now on sale at www.harrogatefilm.co.uk or on 01423 502116.

