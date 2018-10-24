Harrogate estate agent teams up with golf club to host bonfire in aid of St Michael's Hospice

Harrogate estate agent Verity Frearson has teamed up with one of the North of England’s premier golf courses – Oakdale Golf Cub – to host its first ever bonfire night event.

The bonfire and fireworks spectacular is being held at the golf club, which is in the Duchy area of the town, on Saturday 3rd November, from 5.30pm.

It is set to attract families from across the Harrogate district, with hundreds of tickets already sold.

Proceeds from the event will be donated to Saint Michael’s Hospice to support the fantastic work it does in our community helping people and their families affected by terminal illness and bereavement.

Matthew Stamford, a Director from the estate agency firm, said: “We are delighted to be supporting Saint Michael’s in its work to help provide expert care and support for local people when they need it most.

“We have had a fantastic response to the event so far and we look forward to welcoming even more people to this community event.”

Tickets for the event are priced at £10 per adult, which includes welcome food and refreshments. Children can attend for free.

