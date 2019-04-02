Harrogate Dramatic Society takes its show on the road - next stops and how to get tickets

The Harrogate Dramatic Society’s road show Let Us Entertain You rolls out again later this month setting up in Hampsthwaite and Knaresborough .

It opens at Hampsthwaite Memorial Hall on Friday April 12 and is repeated the following Saturday April 13 at the Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough. Both performances begin at 7.30 pm.

It’s a slick, fast-paced touring show full of humour and good music, and directed by Judith Howe and Christine LIttlewood.

The tour is a new concept in taking theatre out into the communitywith special appeal to villagers hampered by a reluctance or inability to travel into major centres in the evenings.

Each show opens with a performance of Alan Ayckbourn’s one-act comedy Gosforth’s Fete, a chaotic tale of a village fete where everything that can go wrong does go wrong.

Watch out for Stuart Hutchinson or Dan Stanford as Gosforth as well as Derek Newton, award-winner at thet NIdderdale Drama Festival, and his daughter Marianne, along with Alex Bird and Jonathan Sherwood,as a Scoutmaster driven to the bottle.

After the one-act comedy the show opens out into a pot-pourri of entertainment -- songs, comedy and verse -- performed by some of the society’s leading performers. Derek Newton is again featured with a classic rendition of How to Handle a Woman and, later with Christine LIttlewood, in the popular duologue Young Love.

Alan Harwood excels with his version of Bob Newhart’s “telephone call” monologues and Dan Stanford sings On the Street Where You Live and Love Changes Everything.

Other featured words, music, and poetry come from John Colston, Judith Simpson, Linda Baxter, Christine LIttlewood, Jenny Antram and Terry Harrison.

Tickets are available on-line at www.hds-online.co.uk or through the Producers Judith Howe: 01423 340185 or Christine LIttlewood: 01423 879271