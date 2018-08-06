Harrogate DJ's tribute after Chuckle Brothers death

One of the Harrogate area's most successful young musicians has paid his own tribute to the "awesome" Chuckle Brothers after the death of Barry, one half of the famous comic duo.

Knaresborough-based Rory Hoy, a hit DJ on stage and on record across the UK for nearly ten years now, said he had been a huge fan and had met Rotherham-born comic Barry several times in the years before the popular Barry's death at home aged 73 at the weekend after a short illness.



He said: "The Chuckle Brothers were the nearest to a Laurel and Hardy for our generation.

"Parents could have a chuckle at the innuendos they would throw in, especially in the live shows, and I think their northern accents endeared them to a lot of people as well.

"It was lovely meeting both Paul and Barry several times - sometimes, they would stay and have a private meeting with me after the show, and they even sent me a Christmas card when I was a lad.

"! I was always a big fan of Chuckevision,and I've never really grown out of it!"



Rory, who has written the history of 90s Big Beat dance music including interviews with Fatboy Slim and Liam Howlett and Keith Flint from The Prodigy, said the Chuckle Brothers' style of comedy appealed to people with autism like himself.



He said: "I think a lot of autistic children liked the slapstick humour, and they seemed perfect family entertainers, who always loved their fans and gave their time freely.

"The key to their comedy awesomeness comes from the fact that their humour has always been so timeless.

"It’s not intellectual, topical or political, it’s just daft, silly slapstick which has been loved through the ages."



Amid all the national mourning for Barry Chuckle, at least one rapper is releasing a track in tribute, though Rory himself seems to have no plans to do anything similar at this point.



Having wowed the crowds at Richmond Live festival last Saturday, Rory can be seen in action at the decks this Saturday at the 'urban beach' at Henshaws Arts & Crafts Centre as part of Knaresborough's feva festival.

Beats on the Beach will run from at 3pm to 5pm.



Rory Hoy's The Little Big Beat Book - Stories Spun From The Decks will be published by New Haven Publishing Ltd on September 10.



More news you may be interested in...

New: Simple Minds to play Leeds on August 11