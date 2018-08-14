Harrogate district beers in running for top awards

In a sign of North Yorkshire’s burgeoning role in the craft beer revolution, three of its best breweries are to be featured in the SIBA North East Beer Competition this weekend.

Roosters of Knaresborough, Daleside of Starbeck and Black Sheep Brewery of Masham will all battle it out in the prestigious content run by the the Society of Independent Brewers at York Barbican tomorrow, Friday.

And SIBA, whose national chairman is leading Knaresborough brewer Ian Fozard, has also teamed up with York Barbican to host a popular event which coincides with the competition.

B-Fest - Beer, Blues & Folk Festival will take place from tomorrow, Friday to Sunday.



