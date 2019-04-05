Harrogate charity's visit to cyclone devastation

A member of Harrogate-based Open Arms charity has travelled to see the terrible effects of a tropical cyclone on the children and families they support in south-east Africa.

The charity, which runs two infant homes and nine nursery schools in Malawi, is urging people to donate to its emergency appeal after the cyclone caused devasting floods in this landlocked country, one of the poorest in all of Africa.

Harrogate's head of fundraising Claire Collins said: "I was out there the other week to visit Open Arms with one of our trustees and we have launched an appeal to help the families that we support

"Fortunately, most of our homes and children aren't located where the worst of the flooding from the Shire River is, which is further south.

"But some of the families that we support in communities have lost homes, stored food and their crops and some of our staff are affected, too, especially in Chikwawa and Nsanje have lost stored food, crops, animals, homes and are facing severe hardship.

"It was heartbreaking to hear her descriptions of the families who have nothing left but we have been touched by the messages and good wishes that you have sent to our teams recently.

"Through our appeal, we will be providing food and basic medicines, additional monitoring as well as helping families rebuild their homes over the next 12 months. "

Open Arms, a Harrogate charity with long links to Ashville College and readers of the Harrogate Advertiser which helped name one of its homes, has now set a target of £10,000. in fundraising

But is hopeful of exceeding that target.

Claire Collins said: "While the floods have caused devastation in parts of southern Malawi, thankfully our infant homes, family homes and nursery schools are far away from the districts affected.

"The emergency response is being led by the Disasters Emergency Committee and disaster response charities but the families that we work with are some of the most vulnerable in extremely remote locations, so there is an important role for us to play to get families back on their feet and giving ongoing help where needed over the next twelve months.

"Our matron in Malawi, Mrs Phiri travelled to Chikwawa and Nsanje to make an assessment of eight families living where flood damage is most severe.

"We have so far reached six of the eight families; two are still inaccessible as flood water continues to make roads and farmland impassable. "

As a result of the visits by Open Arms volunteers on the ground, the appeal will be targeted at helping those most in need.

Claire Collins said: "Half of the £10,000 will provide food and basic medicines, essential supplies and the other half will provide additional monitoring as well as helping rebuild and repair homes over the next 12 months.

"If we raise more than we need we will use additional funds to support families and staff in other low lying areas regions that have been impacted as well."

Donations to the Open Arms ermergency appeal for Malawi can be made online at www.openarmsmalawi.org/floods

