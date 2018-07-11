Harrogate charity's 'Urban Beach' is back

A Harrogate-Knaresborough charity's popular 'Urban Beach' is back shortly to entertain families - bringing a touch of the seaside to our doorstep.

After being rescued by public support last year when organisers Henshaws appealed to the public for their help via a Crowdfunding campaign, the good news is it will also return this year, complete with 40 tonnes of play sand!



The response of the local community was phenomenal with more than 50 residents and businesses coming together to support Henshaws, the charity which supports people living with sight loss and a range of other disabilities to go beyond expectations.



First launched originally nearly five years ago at the attractive Henshaws Arts & Crafts Centre at Bond End as part of Knaresborough's annual feva festival of arts and entertainment, the urban beach has become something of a permanent fixture in the calendars of families across the Harrogate district.



This year's community-led feva festival will run from August 10-19 and the urban beach will be open every day during it.

