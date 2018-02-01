Harrogate brewery opens new Brewery Tap

There was a successful launch of a ‘Brewery Tap’ last weekend by one of North Yorkshire’s smallest micro-breweries famed for the local names of its local beers.

Even with a recent expansion at Hookstone, the Harrogate Brewing Company remains on the small side of micro-breweries.

But the investment has allowed owners Anton and Sarah Stark to open their opwn Brewery Tap so that lovers of their wide range of beers can sample a fresh pint on the premises, as wellas see for themselves how the magic works.

As well as popular favourite Pinewoods Pale Ale, beer lovers also tucked into a new creation - Hornbeam, an American hopped amber/red ale 4.5%.

In fact, Harrogate Brewing Company’s latest beer proved so popular, visitors went through a whole cask in an hour-and-a-half!

Despite its humble origins, this labour of love has grown rapidly since its first beer was sold at The Old Bell Tavern in Harrogate in July 2013.

And the expanison means it can now brew more cask ale, keg, and launch its first lager shortly.

This independent firm's distinctive branding is inspired by traditional railway destination signs while the pump clips and bottle labels use a train ticket shape and language inspired by rail posters of the 1930’s.

The next Brewery Tap open day at Harrogate Brewing Company will take place on Saturday, February 24 from noon to 9pm and Sunday, February 25 from 11am to 4pm.