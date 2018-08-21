Harrogate band honoured by world famous Niagara Falls

The floodlights were changed at the world famous Niagara Falls in honour of a Harrogate band who've been hailed as the perfect international ambassadors for the town.

Tewit Youth Band's ten-day tour saw 36 talented young musicians welcomed like VIPs in Barrie, Ontario, one of Harrogate’s three twin towns internationally.

Harrogates Tewit Youth Band performing at Niagara Falls at St Andrew's United Church.

In a trip full of packed venues and standing ovations, the band was accompanied by ex-mayors of Harrogate, Michael Newby and Nick Brown, and Sir Thomas Ingilby whose ancestor gave his name to the city.

Sir Thomas said: “The Tewit Youth Band were brilliant ambassadors for Harrogate, Yorkshire and Britain. Friendships have been made and cemented.

“On and off parade the Tewit musicians behaved impeccably and impressed their hosts with their teamwork and work ethic.

“It took months of planning and effort – on both sides of the Atlantic. I am so proud of all those who participated from Harrogate, band members and officers. They were all brilliant.”

During the visit the band played at Base Borden, one of the largest military bases in Canada. as well as Niagara falls.

For one night only, the floodlights at this renowned tourist spot were illuminated in honour of the visit in the Tewit Youth Band’s colours of red and gold.

The Tewit Youth Band also played in four other concerts successfully and were treated to wonderful hospitality by host families and civic dignitaries wherever they went.

The city of Barrie is named after British Admiral Sir Robert Barrie, who blockaded the eastern ports of the USA in the War of 1812 war to keep Canada safe from US attack.

Married to one of the Ingilby family of Ripley Castle, both he and his wife are buried inside the church at Ripley.

