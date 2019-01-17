Harrogate author’s new thriller in Amazon’s top five sci-fi book chart

Retired teacher Hazel Goss has turned back time on Harrogate to provide the setting for her stunning new novel.

Hazel, who is also a carer for her disabled husband, caused a stir in book circles two years ago with her first work of fiction, Forced to Flee, about ethnic cleansing in former Yugoslavia.

The grandmother-of-two, who lives just outside Harrogate, has now returned with another gripping page-turner about travelling through time.

And The Pathway Back has already reached the top five of Amazon’s science fiction charts.

Hazel said: “I first wanted to write a novel after I went to my sister-in-law’s literary parties and was encouraged to start writing short stories and read them aloud.

“I enjoy time travel stories and the idea to write one of my own appealed to me.

“The original story was just a few thousand words but I had more ideas and it grew long enough to become a novel.

“The success of my first book Forced to Flee encouraged me to write The Pathway Back.”

The Pathway Back shifts through the centuries as Jason grieves for wife Catherine after she died in an accident.

Only after waking up from a vivid dream with blood on his hands does Jason discover his ability for travelling through time.

Hazel’s highly entertaining thriller takes her main character from the relative safety of North Yorkshire to the warzone of Delhi during the 19th Century Indian Mutiny.

But can Jason’s newfound time traveling mend his broken heart?

Although both of the former teacher’s novels have reached the charts and received glowing reviews, Hazel believes her greatest achievement in life has been caring for her disabled husband.

John hasn’t been able to walk since a gliding accident more than 30 years ago.

Hazel added: “When my husband had his accident I had to do a full-time teaching job, come home, feed my children then travel for an hour to Pinderfields Hospital to visit John.

“I got home at nine, had something to eat and went to bed.”

“I did this for six months and at the end of that time I had to move house because we needed a bungalow to accommodate the wheelchair.

“For me that has been my greatest achievement.”

