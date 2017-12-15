Harrogate acts come togther for charity album

A series of blues concerts held at Ripley Town Hall in recent years has been marked by the release of a new charity album.

Play the Blues for Parkinson’s features a host of local acts, all of whom gave their time for free to raise money for the Harrogate branch of Parkinsons at RipleyBlues presentations in Ripley.

Play the Blues for Parkinsons CD cover.

Among the acts are a host of names familiar to local fans of live music including Aynsley Lister, Jed Thomas Blues Band, Nashville Teens, Rebecca Downes, the Sharon Colgan Band, Oli Brown, The Resonators, Big C’mon and Breeze.

Chair of Harrogate Parkinsons, Renee Dickinson said: “The concerts have been a brilliant way for us all to be able to get together listen to great music and help a local charity.

“I would like to thank all the bands who have supported us over the years and we hope to be able to have more concerts in the future.”

Recorded with the help of local musician Jamie Valentine, the album is awash in experienced and talented musicians.

There’s a strong link to Harrogate’s Blues Bar, too.

The Jed Thomas Blues band have enjoyed a Saturday night residency there for nearly two decades while blues-jazz singer Sharon Colgan co-owns the Blues Bar.

Among the many people who helped with the gigs and the album are Lorna Snowden, Simon Theakston, Andy Herrington, Ripley Blues, Sir Thomas Ingilby, the sound engineers at Ripley, CNG, the Blues Bar, Home Instead and more.

The aim of the Harrogate branch of Parkinsons is to help people locally who suffer from this progressive neurological condition or who have a family members with Parkinsons.