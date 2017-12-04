Harrgate charity unveils new celebrity ambassador

A successful DJ and producer from Knaresborough who has autism has joined local charity Henshaws as their new celebrity ambassador.

The talented Rory Hoy, 29, has been DJ-ing and producing music for a number of years and has been acclaimed by the likes of Craig Charles, Norman Cook and Freddy Fresh, said he was delighted to be offered the role by Henshaws, which provides support, advice and training to anyone affected by sight loss and other disabilities.

Rory said: “It’s a great honour to be an ambassador for Henshaw’s, a charity that’s always been close to my heart.

“From the moment you walk into the Arts and Crafts Centre, you are welcomed into an extraordinary world, where is a lot of love and care.

“The positive vibe around the place is tangible, and you come away feeling a better person for having had the experience.”

Before taking up music, Rory had already made a name for himself by making an award-winning film Autism and Me.

The film has been published worldwide on DVD and is credited for presenting what it’s like to live with Autism in easy to understand terms

Rory, who has just released his new album Who Needs Reality, has had a close relationship with Henshaws for a number of years.

He recently did some volunteering at Henshaws Arts & Crafts Centre at Bond End in Knaresborough and has performed a number of DJ sets at events including their 2017 awards ceremony.

Maria, Henshaws Arts and Crafts Centre manager, said: “Rory is a fantastic ambassador to have on board here at Henshaws. He is a fantastic example of someone who is striving to increase knowledge of what it is like to live with a disability.

“It will be great to get him involved in our variety of upcoming events here in Yorkshire.”

Rory is a big name on the Big Beats and House circuit, playing major festivals, including Leeds Festival.

He was also the opening act at the 2014 Tour De France Fan Park in Harrogate performing to 20,000 people.

As well as its Art and Crafts Centre in Knaresborough, it has a specialist college at Bogs Lane in Harrogate and also offers supported housing services.

Well known for supporting creativity across the board. Henhaws itself is presenting an event today, Tuesday, December 5.

Acts this year include The Paul Mirfin Band and Denise Leigh and Stefan Andrusyshyn who performed at the Paralympic opening ceremony.

Tickets are available at Harrogate Theatre’s box office.