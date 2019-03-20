Harewood luxury cottages unveiled

Luxury holiday cottages have been unveiled at the Harewood estate.

In a brand-new venture the Grade II listed buildings, including former farm worker cottages and an ancient hunting lodge, have been refurbished into high-end, self-catering holiday homes catering for two up to ten people.

Managing director and member of the current Harewood family, Ben Lascelles, said: “We felt that there was a gap in the market for high-end short-stay holiday accommodation in the area.

A number of our properties were in need of refurbishment, so it felt like the right time to do something different with these previously farm-workers cottages and make them available for the wider public to stay in and enjoy.”

A stay includes access to the house and gardens.

Sir Gary Verity DL, Chief Executive of Welcome to Yorkshire said: “The Harewood Estate is one of the jewels in Yorkshire’s crown and the chance to stay in the grounds is incredibly special.

“The house and gardens are brimming with heritage and a history which has been opened up to a whole new audience recently thanks to the success of the TV show Victoria.

“I know the holiday cottages will be hugely popular and are a wonderful quality addition to Yorkshire’s already outstanding self-catering accommodation offer.”