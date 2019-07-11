Guide - what happens next on Harrogate traffic congestion

What will happen next as regards traffic congestion in Harrogate and Knaresborough now that the controversial public consultation has ended this week?

Here is what North Yorkshire County Council says

1. Total number of responses to online survey on traffic congestion:

14, 896, of which 14,744 from individuals, 22 from organisations and 130 from businesses or persons representing businesses.

2. Who will assess the consultation results and when:

The county council will report the results to the Harrogate and Knaresborough Committee of county councillors on August 29 and the Skipton and Ripon Area Constituency Committee on August 31.

The report will, however, be made public firstly on August 23.

3. Claims by Harrogate councillors including Coun Paul Haslam (Conservative, Old Bilton), that the result will be clear that the public have rejected a 'Nidd Gorge relief road':

County Councillor Don Mackenzie, executive Mmember for access, said: "I have no comment to make regarding the statement made by Cllr Haslam, except to say that my priority is, and always has been, to identify which measures to combat congestion on our roads have public support and which do not.

"Coun Haslam’s has been limited to campaigning against one particular measure - a relief road."

4. Has the public consultation been a success:

County Councillor Don Mackenzie, executive Mmember for access, said: “We appreciate the time and effort taken by those who responded.

"This is an important issue for Harrogate and Knaresborough, as demonstrated by the impressive response.

“This survey has been all about finding out what people think about congestion. Initial results indicate that the vast majority regard congestion as a problem, so then the question is what measures are they happy to consider to tackle it.”

"Within the survey, the County Council set out a number of options that could include measures to boost walking and cycling, make changes to parking management or create a park and ride scheme, plus other possible measures to try to encourage a shift from travelling by car to travelling by bus, walking or cycling. One option could also be a new relief road."

5. Who will make the final decision as to which policies to introduce on traffic congestion:

Coun Don Mackenzie, North Yorkshire County Council’s executive member for access, said: “Initial results indicate that the vast majority of people regard congestion as a problem, so then the question is what measures are they happy to consider to tackle it?

“After the Area Constituency Committee meetings, the County Council Executive will take a decision on which options, if any, should be developed further.”

